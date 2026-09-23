Morning Russian strike on Donetsk region kills 4, injures 4, up to 8 may be under rubble – official

At least four people were killed and another four were injured as a result of a morning strike by Russian troops on the settlement of Oleksandrivka in Donetsk region, Vadym Filashkin, head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration, has reported.

"Today at 10:00 a.m., the Russians dropped 4 aerial bombs on the settlement," Filashkin wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

As the head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized, a child born in 2021 is among the injured: "At least 4 people were killed and 4 injured as a result of the morning strike on Oleksandrivka. Among the wounded is a child born in 2021."

As a result of the strike, an apartment building was destroyed. Another 11 apartment buildings, 42 private houses, a kindergarten, a shop, an administrative building, and six cars were damaged.

According to preliminary information, another eight people, including two children born in 2024 and 2025, may remain under the rubble.