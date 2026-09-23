Kyiv railway stations undamaged by attacks – Ukrzaliznytsia

As a result of the enemy attack on Wednesday, the capital's railway stations did not sustain damage, and delays are recorded for trains operating from central Ukraine, Zaporizhia, and Dnipropetrovsk region, JSC Ukrzaliznytsia has reported.

"The enemy massively attacked Kyiv. Our monitoring center closely monitored the situation, thanks to which it was possible not to stop the movement of passenger trains," Ukrzaliznytsia reported on its Telegram channel.

It is noted that Kyiv City Express trains are running the full circle with delays of 10 to 30 minutes.

Ukrzaliznytsia's website specifies that as of 13:14, the greatest delays affect train No. 233/234 Kryvyi Rih-Holovny – Chernivtsi and No. 293/294 Kryvyi Rih-Holovny – Rakhiv by 9 hours and 8 minutes, while No. 31/32 Zaporizhia-1 – Przemyśl and No. 3/4 Dnipro-Holovny – Uzhhorod are delayed by 6 hours and 26 minutes.

In addition, the company emphasized that the railway is currently returning to standard operations, but in the event of an air raid alert, passengers are asked to remain in a shelter.

"If due to an air raid alert you miss your train, we will take you on another train using the same ticket," the railway added.

As European Union Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernova reported on the social media network X, passenger trains and railway facilities were damaged as a result of the morning Russian strike on Kyiv.