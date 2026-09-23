Russian attack on Zaporizhia region injures 5, including child – official

Russian occupiers struck Volodymyrivka in Zaporizhia region on Wednesday afternoon, September 23, Acting Head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin has reported.

"The Russians launched two KAB (guided bomb) strikes on the village. Private houses were damaged and partially destroyed. Two women, two men, and a 13-year-old boy were injured. Everyone is receiving the necessary assistance," Semikin wrote on his Telegram channel.

He urged residents of frontline communities not to ignore air raid alerts and, if possible, to stay in shelters.