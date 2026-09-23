The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police have detained four more pro-Kremlin internet agitators in various regions of Ukraine: a sexton from a Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) temple, a blogger, an employee of a defense plant, and a clinic laboratory assistant.

The SBU noted in a Telegram channel on Wednesday that the culprits justified Russia's armed aggression and incited ethnic hatred within Ukraine.

"Thus, a church server of one of the UOC (MP) temples who called for the seizure of the capital of Ukraine has been exposed in Kyiv. According to the investigation, the sexton distributed enemy propaganda in his own Telegram channel," the agency informs.

Also, according to the Ukrainian special service, the suspect actively published comments in popular social network chats in support of the armed groups of the Russian Federation and the Kremlin regime.

"In addition to him, a blogger was detained in the city who called on Facebook for the physical liquidation of representatives of one of the national minorities and the arson of their houses of worship," the report says.

Also, as the SBU clarifies, on this internet resource, the suspect threatened servicemen of the Defense Forces and their families.

In addition, according to the report, in Zaporizhia, SBU counterintelligence exposed an employee of a local defense plant who agitated the occupiers in Telegram channels for a "demonstrative" missile strike on Kyiv and Lviv.

Another suspect, according to the SBU, is a laboratory assistant at a local private clinic. "She denied Russian shelling of Zaporizhia and spread disinformation about the combat work of the Defense Forces," the message states.

To do this, the suspect used several fake accounts in Telegram, as well as in the banned social networks Odnoklassniki and Vkontakte.

Linguistic examinations initiated by the Security Service confirmed the facts of informational and subversive activities of the suspects in favor of the Russian Federation.

During searches, mobile phones and computer equipment with evidence of illegal actions were seized from them.

Security Service investigators served notice of suspicion to the suspects in accordance with the crimes committed under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Parts 1 and 3 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of Russia against Ukraine, glorification of its participants); Part 2 of Article 129 (threat of murder committed on grounds of racial, national, or religious intolerance); Part 1 of Article 161 (intentional actions aimed at inciting national enmity and hatred, humiliation of national honor and dignity).

Comprehensive measures were carried out by employees of the Main Department of the SBU in Kyiv and Kyiv Region, and the SBU Office in Zaporizhia Region, jointly with the National Police under the procedural guidance of Desnyansky District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, as well as the Zaporizhia and Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Offices.