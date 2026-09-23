Border Guard Service explains Hasid detention: man holds Ukrainian citizenship, was wanted

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has commented on media reports regarding the alleged mobilization at the border of an Israeli citizen who was returning after celebrating Rosh Hashanah, noting that the detained individual held dual citizenship.

"Foreign citizens are not checked by border guards for military registration in Ukraine when crossing the state border. In addition, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine does not conduct mobilization measures at state border checkpoints," the SBGSU press service reported on its Telegram channel.

The detained man, the border guards emphasized, is a citizen of Ukraine.

"During border control, it was established that the said person also holds Ukrainian citizenship. At the same time, the relevant records of liable-for-military-service persons contained information that he was wanted. In accordance with powers and procedures defined by law, the border guards handed the man over to representatives of the National Police of Ukraine for further verification," the border guards said.

Thus, the SBGSU notes, information regarding the mobilization of a foreign citizen directly at the checkpoint does not correspond to the actual circumstances of the incident.

Earlier, media reports emerged that a Hasidic man with dual citizenship who arrived in Uman for Rosh Hashanah was detained at the Ukrainian border. According to available data, 49-year-old Yonatan Karlinsky-Mashak was born in Ukraine and emigrated to Israel about 14 years ago. He is an Israeli citizen and a father of six.

Mashak's wife confirmed his mobilization. She was told at the embassy that everything took place in accordance with the law, but that they would try to help.