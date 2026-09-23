Ukrainian COMFY retailer launches marketplace, targets 300 partners by late 2027

Home appliance and electronics retailer COMFY is transforming its business model and launching a marketplace, a nationwide online platform offering home goods from partner sellers, with 500,000 products from 300 sellers expected by the end of 2027, the company's press service said.

"The launch of the marketplace is our strategic step in response to global changes in retail. Today, competition based solely on price is losing its meaning, so we are creating an ecosystem that combines assortment, a proven level of service and a high level of trust in the brand. COMFY has always set trends in the Ukrainian home appliance and electronics market, and the launch of this platform confirms our commitment to maintaining absolute leadership. We have created new business processes and modernized our infrastructure to expand the assortment and increase logistics reliability," COMFY founder and key beneficiary Stanislav Ronis was quoted as saying in the press release.

According to him, the COMFY marketplace service will be fundamentally different from what is currently available on the market. "It is not only about the speed of receiving a product, but also the quality of delivery, as well as professional pre-sale and after-sales service. In addition, we are interested in being convenient and easy to understand for sellers, listening to their expectations and needs," Ronis said.

With the launch of the marketplace, COMFY is offering a wider selection of products in one place: the company's website https://comfy.ua/ and mobile app now feature offers from partner sellers alongside the company's own products. Customers can see who is selling a product, read reviews and choose a convenient delivery method.

At the first stage, the marketplace will develop within product categories familiar to customers, with the assortment subsequently expanding through adjacent categories. By the end of 2027, the platform will offer 500,000 products from 300 sellers. The expansion of the assortment will contribute to growth in traffic and the number of purchases on the platform. Orders will be delivered under a dropshipping model: directly from the seller to the customer, without storing products in the company's warehouses. This will shorten the order's journey to the customer.

The company notes that the product assortments of electronics retailers currently overlap to a significant extent, while shoppers can instantly compare prices online; under these conditions, price competition is losing its effectiveness. In the coming years, platforms that not only offer a broad assortment but also stand out through high-quality personalized service and a high level of customer trust will have an advantage in the market.

COMFY's management team decided to transform the business model at the end of 2025 following a strategic market analysis that confirmed the natural growth of online sales. The company also took into account changes in customer behavior offline: more than 70% of customers make their choice before visiting a store and expect speed, convenience and a personalized approach.

In 2026-2027, COMFY will continue scaling up the marketplace, including expanding its IT infrastructure for new product categories, developing capabilities for partner sellers and improving the convenience of online shopping.

As of September 2026, the COMFY chain has 115 stores in 56 cities across Ukraine, eight of them in Dnipro.

According to the company, revenue in 2025 amounted to UAH 55.8 billion, up 17% from 2024.

According to YouControl, Comfy Trade LLC is owned by Comfy Holdings Limited (100%, Cyprus), with Stanislav Ronis and Svitlana Hutsul as the ultimate beneficiaries.