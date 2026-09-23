Zelenskyy: Trump may take more decisive steps against Putin if energy truce not reached

U.S. President Donald Trump may take more decisive steps to pressure Vladimir Putin if an agreement on an energy truce is not reached, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes.

"I think he (Trump) will try to negotiate some kind of 'energy truce' or something similar; if not, then, I hope, he will take more decisive steps to pressure Putin. Otherwise, Putin will not stop," Zelenskyy said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

According to the President, he discussed sanctions against Russia with Trump during their meeting on Tuesday.

"I believe that only pressure and sanctions that have a significant impact on him (Putin), as well as internal factors—the reaction of ordinary citizens—are effective," Zelenskyy noted.

He also expressed gratitude for the bipartisan support for Senator Lindsey Graham's bill, noting that it paves the way for the U.S. President to impose sanctions.