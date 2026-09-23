Defense Forces hit UAV command posts, Rubicon unit UAV depot, other Russian targets – General Staff

Ukraine's Defense Forces on September 22 and on the night of September 23, 2026, struck a number of important targets belonging to the Russian aggressor, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"Thus, in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivka Persha and Dachne in Donetsk region, enemy UAV command posts were hit. Also in Donetsk region, in the area of the settlement of Volnovakha, a UAV depot of the 'Rubicon' unit was hit," a post on the Telegram channel reads.

In addition, Ukrainian troops struck enemy logistical support targets. A fuel and lubricants depot was hit in the area of the settlement of Kundryuche in Luhansk region, and logistical supply depots were hit in the areas of the settlements of Hirnyk and Velyka Shyshivka in Donetsk region.

A concentration of personnel belonging to a UAV unit was hit in the area of the settlement of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region.

"Work on key enemy military targets continues," the General Staff emphasized.