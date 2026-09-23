Klitschko: death toll from Kyiv attack rises to 2, 22 injured

As a result of the enemy attack on the capital, two people were killed and another 22 Kyiv residents were injured, with 16 of the wounded currently in municipal hospitals, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has reported.

"Already two victims of the enemy attack on the capital. One man died in the hospital, and another was killed. Twenty-two city residents were injured. Sixteen of the wounded are in the inpatient departments of city hospitals," Klitschko noted in a message posted on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Earlier, the press service of Kyiv City Military Administration reported 13 injured and one dead as a result of the enemy attack.

As reported, as a result of the Russian attack on Wednesday morning, damages were recorded in Holosiivsky, Darnytsky, and Shevchenkivsky districts. In Holosiivsky district, an enemy UAV hit a gas station, a warehouse building was on fire, and debris damaged a repair shop and several cars. In Darnytsky district, UAV hits at a gas station were recorded, along with fires at another gas station and a two-story disused building. In Shevchenkivsky district, a business center building was damaged. In Solomiansky district, a transport enterprise caught fire, and a UAV fell on a store building.