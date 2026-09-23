Russian strike damages Kyiv data centers, threatening Pavutyna, UTEL providers' internet outages

Data centers operated by internet providers Pavutyna and UTELS were damaged as a result of today's Russian attack, potentially causing disruptions to network operations and access to services, the companies said in statements.

"As a result of another enemy attack, one of the capital's data centers, where UTELS' core network equipment is located, was damaged. The equipment is currently without power, which may cause disruptions to network operations and access to services," UTELS said in a statement on Facebook on Wednesday.

Emergency repair crews are currently working at the site to restore the equipment and network as quickly as possible.

UTELS added that the company would promptly provide updates on the progress of restoration work and any changes in the situation.

Pavutyna, in turn, said on its Telegram channel that its specialists were working to restore connectivity.

"We ask for a little patience and thank you for your understanding. We are in touch and will provide additional information as soon as we have any new information," the internet provider said.