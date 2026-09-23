Russia strikes Kyiv's railway infrastructure, passenger trains damaged – Mathernova

As a result of the morning Russian strike on Kyiv, passenger trains and railway facilities were damaged, European Union Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernova has reported.

Photos published by Mathernova on the social media network X show burning passenger trains and heavy smoke near the railway infrastructure. "Good morning from Ukraine. This is the view from the windows of the EU Delegation today. Buildings nearby are burning," she wrote.

She also reported that passenger trains and railway facilities were burning, and people commuting to work or returning home were becoming victims of attacks: "People travelling to work or returning home are being attacked. More than 260 Ukrainian locomotives have been hit in 2026 alone."

According to Mathernova, in the morning Russia struck two gas stations and warehouses in Kyiv. The capital's railway infrastructure also became a target of the attack.

As an example of the consequences of the attack, Mathernova cited the wounding of a railway worker who was returning home after his shift. Chairman of the Management Board of Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Pertsovsky reported that the man sustained shrapnel wounds and is currently in the hospital.

"An ordinary man, returning from work. That is how civilians become victims of this war," Mathernova emphasized.