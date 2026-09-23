Grain Association urges Ukraine to scrap 10% soy, rapeseed export duty

The Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA) has proposed that the Verkhovna Rada and the government abolish the 10% export duty on soybeans and rapeseed, the association said.

According to the association, in the 2025/26 season, Ukraine exported 2.7 million tonnes of soybeans, compared with 3.8 million tonnes in the previous season, and 1.82 million tonnes of rapeseed, compared with 3.2 million tonnes. UGA considers the introduction of the export duty one of the key reasons for the decline in exports of these crops.

The association also said that the additional 10% export duty removes part of the revenue from the production chain and increases the financial burden on agricultural producers, especially small and medium-sized ones, for whom selling their harvest at a competitive export price is important for meeting payments on loans, land leases, fuel, fertilizers, crop protection products and wages.

UGA added that the government has improved the procedure for agricultural producers to confirm their right to exemption from the duty on self-grown products through the State Agrarian Registry. However, in the association's view, this mechanism does not resolve the systemic problem, since a significant share of Ukrainian soybeans and rapeseed passes through the trading chain.

According to UGA, export restrictions create imbalances in the domestic market and narrow producers' opportunities to choose the most economically viable sales channel. The association considers it important to preserve the ability to export products to markets where there is demand for them and where producers can obtain a competitive price.