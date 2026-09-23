Zelenskyy: China can influence Russia by halting energy purchases

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that China's pressure on Russia could create an opportunity to end the war.

"If China decides to react regarding Russia, I think we will also have a chance (to end the war)," Zelenskyy said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

According to him, Russia relies heavily on economic ties with India, Turkey, and China, particularly on the purchase of Russian energy resources.

"If these parties stop—that is, if this trade, the purchase of energy resources, stops—it is completely clear that Russia will stop this war," the President stated.