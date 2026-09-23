Zelenskyy: Russia captures about 890 sq km this year, Ukraine de-occupies 800 sq km

Russia has captured about 890 square kilometre of Ukrainian territory this year, while Ukraine has deoccupied about 800 square kilometre, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated.

"This year he (Putin) captured about 890 square kilometers, and we deoccupied 800. That is, in various directions he gained an additional 90 – well, let's say, 100 – square kilometers in a year," Zelenskyy said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

According to him, this is significantly less than Russia's territorial gains in previous years, when Russian troops captured 3,000 to 4,000 square kilometre per year.

Zelenskyy also stated that Russian losses amount to about 270,000 personnel who, according to him, will no longer return to the front.

"You can understand the price of these 100 kilometers – it is very high. He (Putin) is neither winning nor losing, but his society is losing people and money for some 100 kilometers," the President said.