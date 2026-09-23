Suspect in smuggling about 40 conscripts across border extradited from Georgia to Ukraine – Prosecutor General's Office

On September 21, 2026, a man suspected of participating in a criminal organization and organizing the illegal transportation of conscripts across the state border of Ukraine was extradited from Georgia to Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office has reported.

"According to the investigation, from November 2022 to August 2023, members of a criminal organization organized the illegal transportation of about 40 people across the border. According to the investigation, for the illegal departure of men of conscription age, they received from $1,400 to $5,000 per person," a post on the Telegram channel reads on Wednesday.

The suspect, as established, was an active member of the criminal organization and acted out of mercenary motives. He is incriminated with participation in a criminal organization, obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period, and illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine.

"After the exposure of the criminal activity, the man began hiding outside Ukraine and was put on the international wanted list. Subsequently, he was detained by the competent authorities of Georgia. Following the completion of the necessary extradition procedure, a decision was made to hand him over to Ukraine," the press service said.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, this is already the 10th extradition to Ukraine in 2026 of individuals wanted for crimes related to the illegal transportation of citizens across the state border. Previously, such individuals were extradited from Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Romania, and Moldova.