Air defense downs 119 of 161 enemy UAVs, strikes recorded at 7 locations – Air Force

The Defense Forces of Ukraine neutralized 119 enemy drones overnight on Wednesday, while enemy air attack strikes were recorded at 18 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 119 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of UAVs, as well as 3 Banderol/Dan-T drones," the report says.

In total, on the night of September 23 (from 18:00 on September 22), the enemy attacked with 161 strike UAVs, including Shahed (82 of which were jet-powered), Gerbera, Parodiya-type decoy drones, and Banderol/Dan-T drones launched from the directions of Oryol, Kursk, Primorsko-Akharsk, Millerovo (Russia), temporarily occupied Donetsk, and Hvardiyske (temporarily occupied AR Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-electronic warfare (EW) units, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, enemy air attack strikes were recorded at 18 locations, and the fall of downed targets (debris) was recorded at 8 locations.

The command added that the attack is ongoing, with enemy UAVs remaining in the airspace.