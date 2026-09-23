Transport enterprise catches fire in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district, 9-story non-residential building hit

As a result of the morning Russian attack on Kyiv, fires broke out in several districts of the capital, in particular in Solomiansky district, where a fire occurred at one of the transport enterprises, the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday.

In the Solomiansky district, according to the SES, a fire broke out at one of the transport enterprises: "Solomiansky district: a fire broke out at one of the transport enterprises."

Videos circulated by online public pages show a large plume of smoke in the area of the impact site. According to reports from public channels, three strikes were recorded near a transport infrastructure facility, preliminarily near the capital's railway station.

In addition to the fire at the transport enterprise, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported the fall of a UAV onto a store building in the capital's district.

"In Solomiansky district, a UAV fell onto a store building. Emergency services are heading to the scene," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Later, Klitschko reported a UAV hit in Solomiansky district on a 9-story non-residential building at the level of the fourth floor.

In Darnytsky district, according to the SES, a fire broke out at a gas station, and two casualties were handed over to medics. At another location, a two-story disused building caught fire. One person died in the hospital from injuries sustained on the spot.

In Holosiivsky district, a warehouse building caught fire at one location, and a Russian UAV strike on a gas station was recorded at another address.

As reported earlier, reacting to information about a strike near Kyiv Central Railway Station, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC reported that the station was not damaged.