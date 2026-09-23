Strikes at 4 locations in Sumy, 1 preliminarily injured – Hryhorov

Russian troops shelled Sumy with long-range weapons on Tuesday morning, with strikes recorded at four locations and one person preliminarily injured, Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov has reported.

"Strikes were recorded at four locations in the Kovpakivsky district of the city: two in the private residential sector and two more on civil infrastructure facilities," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Hryhorov, at least one person was preliminarily injured. They are receiving necessary medical assistance.

The head of the Regional Military Administration added that the type of weaponry and information regarding all consequences of the shelling are being clarified.