Investigative actions conducted in Reconstruction Ministry over recovery policy department director's previous workplace activities

The Ministry for Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine has reported that investigative actions were carried out on September 23 in the agency's office regarding the director of the recovery policy department appointed in April of this year, noting that they are connected to his activities at his previous place of work and do not relate to his work in the ministry.

"This morning, investigative actions not related to the agency's work are being conducted in the Ministry's office," the Ministry for Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine said in a statement on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The ministry clarifies that, according to available information, it concerns the alleged receipt of an improper advantage for lifting sanctions against business entities during the department director's tenure at his previous workplace, while the circumstances under investigation are not related to his work in the ministry.

The agency emphasized that the ministry is providing all necessary information to law enforcement agencies and assisting in carrying out the investigative actions.

Separately, the Ministry for Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine added that given the nature of the suspicions concerning the official's activities at his previous workplace, a decision will be made today to suspend him from performing his official duties. Personnel decisions will be made in accordance with the law based on the results of the investigation and inspections.

Among other things, the ministry is undergoing an internal audit of processes that took place prior to the formation of the new team.

The Ministry for Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine emphasizes that any facts of possible abuses must be properly investigated, regardless of position or surname.

"We count on a swift, complete, and objective investigation. If additional confirmed information becomes available, we will report it separately," the agency's statement reads.