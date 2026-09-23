Man injured in UAV strike on gas station dies in Kyiv hospital

A 42-year-old man who sustained injuries from the shelling of a gas station in Kyiv's Darnytsky district has died in the hospital following the morning UAV attack on Kyiv, the capital's prosecutor's office reported on its Telegram channel.

In turn, the press service of Kyiv City Military Administration specified that as of 10:00, 1 person was killed and 7 people were injured as a result of the enemy attack on the capital.

Later, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported that 4 injured individuals are currently hospitalized in municipal hospitals.

As reported, as a result of the Russian attack on Wednesday morning, damage was recorded in Holosiivsky, Darnytsky, and Shevchenkivsky districts. Enemy UAVs hit two gas stations in the Holosiivsky and Darnytsky districts, as well as a business center building. In particular, debris damaged a repair workshop and several cars.