Four WHO warehouses damaged in Ukraine over past 3 months

A warehouse of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Ukraine in Chornomorsk, Odesa region, was damaged in an attack overnight on September 22; no WHO personnel were present at the site at the time of the attack.

According to the WHO press service, this is already the fourth WHO warehouse in Ukraine to have been damaged as a result of attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure over the past three months. The incident was the 21st documented attack on medical supply storage facilities in Ukraine in 2026.

According to preliminary data, a temperature-controlled facility where medical supplies were stored was damaged. A full assessment of the damage is currently underway.

WHO in Ukraine continues to adapt logistics solutions for the delivery of medical supplies in order to minimize losses and ensure the uninterrupted provision of humanitarian medical assistance, while calling for the protection of vital medical supplies needed to meet the needs of vulnerable populations.