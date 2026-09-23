URCS assists in liquidating consequences of Russian air attack on Zaporizhia

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) assisted in liquidating the consequences of a Russian air attack on Zaporizhia.

"Tonight, the emergency response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society worked at the site of the liquidation of the consequences of another attack in Zaporizhia," the URCS reported on Facebook on Wednesday.

In coordination with other specialized services, volunteers patrolled the area and provided first pre-medical and psychological aid to the victims. They also stood on duty at the location damaged as a result of the Russian attack for prompt response and assistance if needed.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, two people were injured as a result of the nighttime Russian strike on Zaporizhia. The hit caused a large-scale fire at a shopping center. Rescuers extinguished the blaze over an area of 6,000 square meters. Due to the threat of repeated attacks, work at the site was periodically suspended.