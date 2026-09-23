Sybiha: Russia purposefully attacks Ukraine's maritime corridor, ports, agricultural infrastructure, consequences felt beyond Black Sea

Russia is purposefully attacking Ukraine's maritime corridor, ports, and agricultural infrastructure in an attempt to disrupt grain exports, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha has stated.

"Russia is deliberately attacking Ukraine’s maritime corridor, ports, and agricultural infrastructure in an attempt to disrupt grain exports. Food security must never become a hostage to Russian aggression or a weapon of blackmail," he wrote on the social network X following a meeting with Acting Executive Director of the World Food Programme (WFP) Carl Skau.

According to Sybiha, the consequences of Russian strikes will be felt far beyond the Black Sea region, as Ukraine supplies a significant share of grain and sunflower oil to world markets.

He emphasized that Ukrainian exports are vital for millions of people, particularly in Africa and other regions.

"Restoring freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, protecting Ukraine’s ports, and holding Russia accountable are urgent global priorities," the minister stressed.