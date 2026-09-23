Captain killed as Russia attacks Antigua-flagged cargo ship in Black Sea

Russian forces struck a cargo vessel flying the flag of Antigua and Barbuda in the Black Sea overnight on September 23, killing the captain, the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) said.

"This is another terrorist act by the Russian Federation against civilian shipping. This time, the Russian attack claimed the life of a Ukrainian sailor," the USPA said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The crew of the vessel was evacuated by the Ukrainian Navy, it said.

The attack caused a fire, which was subsequently extinguished.

"The world must see and properly assess Russia's deliberate terror against civilian shipping and the people who ensure the operation of maritime routes," the USPA said.