Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Klitschko: 3 injured in Kyiv

1 min read
Add as source

Three people were injured in Kyiv as a result of Russian strikes, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has reported.

"Medics have hospitalized all of them. Two of the wounded are in serious condition," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

As reported, falling debris and fires were recorded in Solomiansky and Holosiivsky districts of Kyiv on the territory of a transport enterprise, warehouses, and a gas station. In addition, preliminary information indicates that debris fell in an area between residential buildings in Solomiansky district.

#kyiv #casualties #attack
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT