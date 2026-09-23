Klitschko: 3 injured in Kyiv

Three people were injured in Kyiv as a result of Russian strikes, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has reported.

"Medics have hospitalized all of them. Two of the wounded are in serious condition," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

As reported, falling debris and fires were recorded in Solomiansky and Holosiivsky districts of Kyiv on the territory of a transport enterprise, warehouses, and a gas station. In addition, preliminary information indicates that debris fell in an area between residential buildings in Solomiansky district.