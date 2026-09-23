Zelenskyy, British PM Burnham discuss security, winter preparation, Russia sanctions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed security, civilian protection, winter preparations, and diplomacy with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Andy Burnham.

"We discussed in detail with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham everything related to security, the protection of our people, preparations for winter, and available diplomatic opportunities. Thank you to the UK for its constant support of our energy sector. There is a new contribution, and we especially appreciate it ahead of the approaching winter," the President's Telegram channel states.

At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that the Ukrainian side is in constant communication with partners regarding the search for additional assets for Ukraine's air defense.

"Intelligence information now indicates that Russia is preparing a new massive attack against Ukraine. When Ukrainians live every day under the threat of missile and drone strikes, there can be no talk of lifting sanctions. Mr. Prime Minister and I share a common position on this issue: as long as the war continues, sanctions must be maintained and strengthened. Thank you!" Zelenskyy emphasized.