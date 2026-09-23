Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Poland scrambles fighter jets again amid Russian airstrikes on Ukraine

1 min read
Add as source
Poland scrambles fighter jets again amid Russian airstrikes on Ukraine

Poland has begun deploying military aircraft in its airspace in connection with Russian strikes on the territory of Ukraine, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces has said in a statement.

"The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces – through the Air Operations Centre (Air Component Command) – has deployed available forces and assets. Ground-based air defense and radar surveillance systems have been placed on high alert," the report states.

As reported, these measures were undertaken due to airstrikes by the Russian Federation against the territory of Ukraine.

The Polish Armed Forces Command stated that it is monitoring the situation, and the forces and assets under its command remain ready for immediate response.

#fighters #reaction #poland
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT