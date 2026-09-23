Shelling of Kharkiv region kills 1, injures 14 including child in past 24 hours – official

Over the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Russia launched guided aerial bomb (KAB) and various drone strikes against Kharkiv and eight settlements in the region, leaving one person dead and 14 others injured, Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has reported.

"In Kharkiv, a man died (his personal details are being clarified), and women aged 28, 35, and two 21-year-old women sustained injuries; in Izyum, 8 people were injured, including an 11-year-old boy who suffered an acute stress reaction; in the settlement of Slatyne, Derhachi community, a 35-year-old man was wounded; a 42-year-old man was injured on a highway in Stary Saltiv community," Synehubov wrote on Telegram channel.