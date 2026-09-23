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Enemy attack in Kyiv's Darnytsky district injures 1, sets gas station roof on fire – city authorities

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In Darnytsky district of Kyiv, one person was preliminarily injured as a result of an enemy attack, and a fire broke out on the roof of one of the gas stations, city authorities have reported.

"According to preliminary information, one person was injured in Darnytsky district as a result of the enemy attack," Kyiv City Military Administration noted.

Meanwhile, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, preliminary reports indicate a fire on the roof of a gas station in Darnytsky district following the enemy attack.

#kyiv #casualty #attack #darnytskyi_district
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