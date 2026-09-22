Zelenskyy: IMF to help Ukraine secure some of funds needed to ensure financial stability in 2027

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will help Ukraine secure some of the funds needed to ensure financial stability in 2027, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"I met with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund. The IMF will help secure some of the funds needed for Ukraine's financial stability next year. Thank you for this decision," he said following his meeting with the IMF chief on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Zelenskyy said every economic measure taken to provide support is about ensuring fair protection for Ukrainians.

The parties also discussed the importance of passing laws that fulfill Ukraine's commitments to its partners.

According to Zelenskyy, the Verkhovna Rada has already voted on some of the measures, and by the end of the year, all other laws necessary for financial support will be passed.

The president also said he had discussed the security situation in Ukraine and the shift in Russian tactics regarding airstrikes.

"The Russians are trying not only to destroy life itself, but also to paralyze business and government operations as much as possible. That is precisely why macro-financial assistance is especially important to us right now. Thank you for all the IMF support programs that are helping our economy survive," he said.