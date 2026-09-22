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Zelenskyy: No requests made today for Ukraine to stop strikes against Russia

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Zelenskyy: No requests made today for Ukraine to stop strikes against Russia
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

During today's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, there were no requests for Ukraine to unilaterally halt strikes on targets in Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"There were no requests for Ukraine to unilaterally stop the strikes. On the contrary, we are talking about an energy ceasefire – whether we can now force Putin to end this war," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in New York on Tuesday.

The president said an energy truce could be the first step toward ending the war, and that "everyone needs to make a little more effort" to get Putin to want to end the war.

"If Putin says through Witkoff and Jared [Kushner] that he's ready for a meeting and negotiations – let's see, and let's hope that the American team will convey all the messages to him after our meeting, and we'll discuss the meeting," Zelenskyy added.

#strikes #zelenskyy #russia
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