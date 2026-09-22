Ukraine asks USA for winter aid package; they to consider it – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has asked the United States for a winter support package for Patriot missiles, and the United States will consider providing this package, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We need to prepare for winter, in case winter comes while the war is still ongoing. That is why we have asked the United States for two things. They will consider how to help us. First – a winter package of Patriot missiles," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in New York on Tuesday.

In addition, the Ukrainian side will work with other countries on this issue, particularly those in the Middle East and the United States.

"They will consider how we can obtain this package," Zelenskyy added.

According to him, Ukraine also needs licenses to manufacture the Patriot system, and Raytheon is ready to assist with this.

"I asked President Trump to help with this. He is supportive of this," the head of state noted, adding that "we will begin this process – I don't know when – it will take a year or a year and a half."