Ukraine ready for any form of energy ceasefire – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is ready for any form of energy ceasefire, and the United States will convey this message to the Russian side, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

"We are ready for any form of energy ceasefire. That is, if we do not strike energy facilities – the entire energy sector, everything. That is our proposal. We are very grateful to the American side. They will convey this to the Russians," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in New York on Tuesday.

The president added that he does not know Russia's position on this and is not sure that the Russians are ready for it.

As previously reported, on September 14, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a mutual agreement between Ukraine and Russia to refrain from strikes on energy sector facilities, and attributed the rise in global diesel prices primarily to the war between the two countries.

Later, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian side had proposed that partner countries help secure an agreement with Russia that would halt the destruction of critical infrastructure. On September 16, he said there is currently no agreement on an energy ceasefire with Russia, but that Ukraine is ready for such a ceasefire provided that Russian attacks on energy facilities cease.