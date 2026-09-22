Trump: I think agreement will be reached to end Russia's war against Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump said he expects an agreement to be reached to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Trump said at the start of his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he believed an agreement would be reached. He added that agreements with Russian President Vladimir Putin had also been discussed and expressed confidence that something along those lines would happen.

He also said Ukrainians can be proud of their country, calling them "brave warriors."

At the same time, Trump said that the United States will continue to discuss the possibility of assisting Ukraine, particularly in weapons production.

He said they would discuss the issue in more detail later, as the matter had not yet been concluded, adding that they had people capable of handling production.