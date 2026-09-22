Trump claims Putin wants meeting with Zelenskyy and peace

U.S. President Donald Trump claims that Vladimir Putin wants to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and is seeking peace.

Trump told reporters at the start of his meeting with Zelenskyy in New York on Tuesday that he believed Putin wanted a meeting. He noted that a meeting had already taken place in Alaska and said it was too early to say whether another could happen in Miami during the G20 summit scheduled for December.

Trump added that Putin wanted to engage with the international community and meet Zelenskyy, and that he wanted peace and an end to the war, in which many people were dying.