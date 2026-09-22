Trump: We'll discuss fuel prices; strikes hit Russia hard

U.S. President Donald Trump intends to raise the issue of "serious strikes" by Ukrainians deep into Russian territory against its fuel and refining complex during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He told reporters this on Tuesday in New York ahead of his meeting with Zelenskyy.

Trump said that the developments appeared to have dealt a serious blow to Russia and had also had a significant impact on diesel prices, which had risen considerably. He added that there was no doubt that this represented a very serious blow specifically to Russia.