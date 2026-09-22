Ukrainian Defence Forces eliminate Russian artillery regiment commander in Kherson region who betrayed Ukraine in 2014

Alexander Isaev, commander of the eighth Artillery Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces, was killed on September 19 in Kherson region as a result of a strike by an FPV drone operated by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, according to the project "Book of the Executioners of the Ukrainian People."

As noted, the eighth Artillery Regiment was operating in the coastal tactical sector as part of the Dnipro military group of the Joint Group of Forces (Armed Forces) of Russia.

Isaev was born in Mykolaiv and had served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine since 1992. In 2014, while serving as chief of staff and first deputy commander of the 406th Separate Brigade of the Coastal Artillery Group of the Coastal Defense Forces Center of the Ukrainian Navy, he defected to Russia.