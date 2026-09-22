Zelenskyy, Trump starts their meeting in New York

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump started their meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.
This was reported in a YouTube livestream from the President's Office.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump started their meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.
This was reported in a YouTube livestream from the President's Office.
The United States is ready to assist Ukraine with the production of interceptors, but there is no concrete answer on this yet, Ukrainian President Vo…
Ukraine is ready for any form of energy ceasefire, and the United States will convey this message to the Russian side, Ukrainian President Volodymyr …
U.S. President Donald Trump said he expects an agreement to be reached to end Russia's war against Ukraine. Trump said at the start of his meeting…
We must put an end to Russia's war against Ukraine before winter sets in, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. "I hope we can put an end …
The European Union has decided not to extend sanctions against Russian businessmen Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Friedman. The relevant decision, in…
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the United States is working with the leaders of Ukraine and Russia to end the war, and expressed confidence …