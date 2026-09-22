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Zelenskyy, Trump starts their meeting in New York

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Zelenskyy, Trump starts their meeting in New York
Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump started their meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

This was reported in a YouTube livestream from the President's Office.

#zelenskyy #trump #meeting
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