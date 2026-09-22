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EU removes Usmanov, Friedman from its sanctions list

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EU removes Usmanov, Friedman from its sanctions list

The European Union has decided not to extend sanctions against Russian businessmen Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Friedman.

The relevant decision, including the names of those concerned, was published on Tuesday in the Official Journal of the European Union.

The decision stated that the entries concerning Alisher Burhanovich Usmanov, Mikhail Maratovich Fridman and Andrey Pavlovich Falaleev had been removed from the sanctions list.

It also said that Redbird Corporate Services Ltd had been removed from the list.

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