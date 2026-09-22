Russian strike kills two Ukrgazvydobuvannia employees in Kharkiv region

A Russian strike on Balakliia in Kharkiv region claimed the lives of two employees of Ukrgazvydobuvannia – Oleksandr Ivchenko and Roman Zameta, both 57 years old, the Naftogaz Group said.

"On September 18, two of our colleagues – Oleksandr Ivchenko and Roman Zameta – were killed as a result of a Russian drone strike on Balakliia in Kharkiv region," Naftogaz said in a statement on Telegram on Tuesday.

The statement said Ivchenko had worked at Ukrgazspetsbudmontazh branch since its founding and was a leading specialist in accounts receivable and accounts payable. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

Zameta had worked in the oil and gas industry since 1999 and served as a cementing unit operator at Shebelinka Cementing Shop of the UGV-Service branch. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

As Head of Ukrgazvydobuvannia Yuriy Tkachuk said Zameta's wife was injured and is currently in the hospital, while Ivchenko, unfortunately, could not be saved despite the doctors' efforts due to his severe injuries.