Russia strikes foreign-invested plant near Zhytomyr again – governor

Russia has once again struck one of the enterprises with foreign investment in the Zhytomyr community that had already been affected by previous shelling, Head of the Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Bunechko said.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries this time. Emergency services and specialists are currently working at the site, dealing with the aftermath of the shelling and documenting yet another crime committed by the occupiers," he wrote on Telegram, without specifying the name of the enterprise.

A large column of black smoke can be seen in the photo accompanying the post.

The Kromberg & Schubert Zhytomyr enterprise (Oliyivka village, Zhytomyr district, Zhytomyr region), owned by German automotive components manufacturer Kromberg & Schubert, reported on August 9 this year that the plant had been attacked by Russia, resulting in significant damage to production facilities and infrastructure and extensive destruction.

"Due to the significant extent of the damage, the enterprise is forced to temporarily suspend operations for an indefinite period. The possible timeframe for resuming operations will become clear after the technical assessment is completed and the full scope of the necessary restoration work is determined," the enterprise's management said in an official statement on Facebook at the time.