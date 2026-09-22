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Russian attack on Kyiv injures eight, three hospitalised – Klitschko

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In Kyiv, the number of people injured in an enemy drone attack has risen to 8, according to the capital's Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"There are already eight casualties in the capital. Three of the wounded have been hospitalized. The others received outpatient care or were treated on the spot," he said in a Telegram post on Tuesday.

As previously reported, a fuel tank caught fire in Obolonsky district; a non-residential building was hit; and medical personnel were called to Dniprovsky district. It was reported that two people were injured in Pechersky district.

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