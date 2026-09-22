Ukrainian Red Cross Society continues backing local volunteer fire brigades

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is providing communities with 424 equipment kits for volunteer fire brigades.

"Some 424 equipment kits are being provided to volunteer fire brigades in eight regions of Ukraine: Zaporizhia, Rivne, Volyn, Odesa, Vinnytsia, Ternopil, Kirovohrad and Mykolaiv," the URCS said on Facebook on Tuesday.

Each kit contains the equipment necessary for a brigade to operate: a fire pump, a fire hose with a nozzle, a set of three radios and flashlights. The equipment will help volunteer fire brigades respond more quickly to emergencies and strengthen communities' readiness to act in critical situations.

The equipment is being provided with the support of the German, British and Danish Red Cross societies.