Russian attacks kill two, injure seven in Kherson region over past day – prosecutor's office

Two people were killed and seven others were wounded as a result of Russian attacks on populated areas in Kherson region on Tuesday, according to the press service of Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"According to the investigation, on September 22, 2026, the Russian armed forces attacked settlements in Kherson region with rocket and barrel artillery, as well as various types of drones. As of 17:30, it was reported that two people were killed and seven were wounded as a result of the Russian aggression," the office said.

At approximately 09:00 in Mykilsk and at 13:10 in Novovorontsovka, men aged 69 and 63, respectively, were killed as a result of drone attacks.

Six people were injured in Kherson as a result of artillery shelling and drone attacks, and one more person was injured by a drone strike in Beryslav.

Private homes, apartment buildings, official vehicles, and passenger cars were also damaged.

As the prosecutor's office said, under the procedural guidance of Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pretrial investigation has been launched into the commission of war crimes under Parts 1 and 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.