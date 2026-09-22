Zelenskyy, Danish PM discuss sanctions, financial stability, defense production

During a conversation with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the European Union's sanctions policy, Ukraine's financial stability, and the expansion of joint defense production.

"When Russia constantly demonstrates its desire to escalate the war, the response must be to tighten sanctions, not the opposite," Zelenskyy said in a post shared on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to him, the conversation also touched on Ukraine's financial stability and measures that could help cover the state budget deficit. Zelenskyy briefed Frederiksen on the situation regarding Russian attacks and Ukraine's efforts to counter jet-propelled Shahed UAVs.

Separately, the parties discussed joint defense production, particularly the construction of new facilities.

"There is potential for expanding cooperation, and we have agreed to realize it," the president said.

Zelenskyy thanked Denmark for supporting Ukraine's position on sanctions and expressed hope that European partners would remain united: "I thank Denmark for supporting this position, and I count on all our partners in Europe to remain united and work toward bringing about peace."