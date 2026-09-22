Trump: USA working with Ukrainian, Russian leaders to end war

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the United States is working with the leaders of Ukraine and Russia to end the war, and expressed confidence that this will happen quickly.

"We're working very closely with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, and we will get that one done [end the war]. It's going to happen, I think, more quickly than people understand. They've had it," Trump said during the UN General Debate on Tuesday.

"It will be done. And it will be done quickly," he added.

According to him, about 25,000 people die every month, mostly military personnel, on both sides.