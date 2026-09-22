Zelenskyy reports two oil refineries in Russia's Bashkortostan and Samara region struck

Over the past 24 hours, two oil refineries in Bashkortostan and Samara region of Russia have been hit, and strikes have also been recorded in the Black Sea, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"I thank our soldiers for their daily achievements in carrying out Ukraine's long-range strikes. Over the past 24 hours, two oil refineries have been hit – in Bashkortostan and Samara region. There were also strikes in the Black Sea," Zelenskyy said in a post shared on Facebook on Tuesday.

"We are returning the war to where it came from. We are bringing peace closer for Ukraine. I am grateful to the units involved for their accuracy," the president said.