Kushner, Witkoff, Rubio, Bessent to take part in Trump-Zelenskyy talk – media

A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled for Tuesday in New York; Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

"President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy are locked in to meet in New York this Tuesday at 1:15 p.m. [20:15 Kyiv time], two sources tell me," Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Washington correspondent Alex Raufoglu said on X social media platform.

According to him, this meeting is taking place amid renewed efforts to achieve peace.

Raufoglu also reported that, according to his sources, in addition to Trump and Zelenskyy, Kushner, Witkoff, Rubio, and Bessent will be present at the meeting.

"Both Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff will join Trump and Zelenskyy at their meeting today, alongside Sec Rubio and Bessent, sources tell me," he added.