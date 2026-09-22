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Zelenskyy pays tribute to those who died in 9/11 terrorist attack in NYC

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Zelenskyy pays tribute to those who died in 9/11 terrorist attack in NYC
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

As part of his visit to the United States, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the site of the terrorist attack that took place at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, and paid his respects to the victims.

"I paid tribute to the victims in New York, at the site of the horrific terrorist attack that took place 25 years ago. It was a tragedy that meant a great deal to everyone around the world. About 3,000 people died as a result of the terrorist attack," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel.

He added that among the victims were citizens of 90 countries, including Ukrainians.

"A despicable and horrific terrorist attack that claimed the lives of innocent people. And we will never accept such despicable acts by terrorists. We will always remember those who fight against terror and those who have fallen victim to it. May all the victims rest in peace," the president said.

#zelenskyy #wtc #visit #usa
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