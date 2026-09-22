Panama joins Cultural Resilience Alliance - Berezhna

Panama has joined the Cultural Resilience Alliance, launched by Ukraine, becoming the first Latin American country to do so, Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna said.

"We're strengthening international cooperation in the cultural sphere. Panama has become the first Latin American country to join the Cultural Resilience Alliance," she wrote on Facebook Tuesday.

According to Berezhna, joining the alliance opens up opportunities for joint work between Ukraine and Panama on heritage protection, institutional development and new cultural projects. "The alliance now brings together 32 members - states, international organizations, and donor and civil society institutions. Panama's accession opens a new direction of cooperation with Latin American countries," Berezhna said.

"I welcome Panama to the alliance and thank it for its readiness to work together," Berezhna added.

The Cultural Resilience Alliance (CRA) is an international platform, initiated and coordinated by Ukraine, that brings together governments of various countries, international organizations, donor institutions and civil society to protect, preserve and restore cultural heritage. It was founded in July 2025 by Ukraine and Italy.